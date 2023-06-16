Local author Joe Starita started his Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund in 2012. It annually awards scholarships to Nebraska Native American high school graduates. This year, Starita and his committee awarded a dozen $2,000 scholarships to Native students from across the state.

Among this year's winners are:

Mariah Dawn: A member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Mariah is finishing her freshman year at UNL with a 3.5 GPA. She hopes to become a nurse – only 0.3 percent of whom are Native – and help improve health care on Native reservations.

Cree Griffin: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Cree maintains a 3.3 GPA at Nebraska Indian Community College in Macy and has extensive training as an aerospace maintenance technician. His goal is to help digitize the Omaha Reservation’s infrastructure.

Rikki Kitto: A member of the Santee Sioux Tribe, Rikki graduated as class valedictorian with a 3.95 GPA. She will attend the University of Minnesota-Morris majoring in computer science or health care, then return to her reservation to serve as a positive role model.

Dazhon Lasley: A member of the Omaha Tribe and a graduate of the Omaha Nation Public School in Macy, Dazhan plans to enroll in a trade school to become a welder.

Miguelina Perez: A member of the Lakota Tribe, Miguelina has worked an outside job 30 hours a week while finishing her senior year at Lincoln Southeast High School. She intends to pursue a criminal justice career in college.

Roslyn Saunsoci: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Roslyn graduated from Clarkson Nursing College with a 3.5 GPA and is now an RN helping care for her tribe. She intends to complete a Women’s Health Program at Clarkson to further benefit the health care of Indigenous women.

Cyrus Walker: A member of the Omaha Tribe, Cyrus is a recent graduate of Lincoln High School, where he was a member of the golf and tennis teams. He has a long history of activism in many different Native issues and plans to attend Southeast Community College.

Analise Yunker: A member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe, Analise has a 4.0 GPA at Nebraska Indian Community College where she hopes to earn a degree in business administration. After earning her degree, she intends to enlist in the U.S. Army.

William Yunker: A member of the Ponca Tribe, William has helped raise a family of nine, worked construction and has held many positions within the Ponca Tribe, including facilities director and transportation director. He now plans to resume his education and get a degree from the Nebraska Indian Community College.

To date, the scholarships, endowed through the Nebraska Community Foundation, have benefitted 63 Native students.