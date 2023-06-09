Citizens For Improved Transit (CFIT) is offering a limited number of StarTran summer youth bus passes at no cost to children from needy families.

The free passes were made possible by generous donations to CFIT during the Give to Lincoln campaign in May.

“For the first time, CFIT will provide a limited number of these passes to some of the over 20 social service agencies in Lincoln that have been receiving senior/low income bus passes,” said Richard Schmelling, president of CFIT. “Thanks to all the generous donors to CFIT who have made this additional program possible.”

The passes are good for three months. A series of attached certificates allow young bus pass holders to receive discounts and special deals at a number of businesses in Lincoln.

The StarTran summer youth bus pass provides a way for youth to experience a variety of local services and products while they are out of school during the summer months.

CFIT will continue to offer free StarTran senior/low income bus passes as it has in the past, Schmelling said.

For more information, visit www.CFITLincoln.com, email CitizensForImprovedTransit@gmail.com or call 402-853-9537.