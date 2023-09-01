Since StarTran resumed charging fares in October 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic waned, Citizens For Improved Transit (CFIT) has distributed over 500 StarTran bus passes to more than 20 social service agencies and Lincoln Public Schools.

The 500 mark was reached in August.

At a cost of $8 per pass, this represents a contribution of $4,000 to help people from low-income families who cannot afford to buy bus passes to move throughout Lincoln.

Passes donated to LPS also help students get to and from school.

“Currently, LPS does not budget any funds to purchase bus passes for free distribution,” said Richard Schmeling, president of CFIT. “With StarTran ending Booster Bus service in September, the need for bus passes will increase for students.”

Assuming each bus pass recipient makes 20 trips using the pass, this program has added 10,000 rides to StarTran’s total ridership among Lincoln-area residents who would not otherwise have used the bus, Schmeling said.

“In awarding grants to transit companies, the transit agency must show a consistent upward ridership growth,” he said.

“The CFIT free bus pass distribution not only helps riders but also benefits StarTran.”

If you would like to help this effort by contributing funds to purchase bus passes for low-income riders, mail your donation to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Be sure to include the notation “CFIT—Free bus passes.”