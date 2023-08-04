The Center for People (formerly Center for People in Need) will celebrate 20 years of service to the community with a music festival/fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4-10 p.m. in the Center's parking lot at 3901 N. 27th St.

The first-ever People’s Parking Lot Party will feature live bands (Jurana, Jack Hotel, 23rd Vibration and A Ferocious Jungle Cat), food trucks (Rutabagas, Golden Goat Pizza, Smoke-N-Everything BBQ and Kona Ice), community art activities (David Manzanares will lead a community mural activity and additional art activities will be available for families), and a beer garden coordinated by Tavern on the Square. D-Wayne Taylor, a local DJ and program director at Red 94.5, will be the emcee.

History and expanded mission

Since 2003, the Center has served people experiencing food insecurity. Over the years, its programs have grown to include English Language Learning classes for new Americans, job training and educational opportunities, programs to help justice-impacted individuals rejoin their communities, and recently, training to develop job readiness for entry-level positions in information technology.

“Paving the way beyond poverty drives our new and existing programs,” said Macala Carter, executive director. "It's not enough to get by. We want to play a part in helping people thrive and grow. Solid educational opportunities are crucial for that."

Since joining the Center in July 2022, Carter has developed a plan for the Center's future that includes enhancing and improving existing processes and programs, and introducing new projects rooted in workforce development.

That plan includes a name change to Center for People to reflect the expanded mission, and moving the Center's administrative offices and educational programs to the front of the building on North 27th Street. The front area will be a shared community space where participants can freely move from a classroom to a computer space to work on resumes, job search, or gather in conversation areas to meet with peers, instructors or staff members.

Bike ride to the event

A group bike ride led by local cyclist Connor Herbert will take place the day of the People's Parking Lot Party to help kick off the event. Interested cyclists are invited to gather for the 10-mile group ride at the Rock Island Trailhead stop at the Cooper YMCA at 6767 N. 14th St. for a 4:30 p.m. departure.

The group will follow the Rock Island Jamaica North and Salt Creek Levee Bike Trails, arriving at the Center for People at approximately 6 p.m. Riders can join the group ride anywhere along the route if they do not want to ride the entire 10 miles.

In the event of rain, a wet-weather course will be followed. Check the Center for People's social media for wet weather updates on Aug. 12.

"We're thrilled Connor has volunteered to lead this community ride," said Carter. "It perfectly aligns with the spirit of our event."

An avid cyclist and cycling advocate, Herbert is on the City of Lincoln's Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee and is a Federal Policy Fellow with the DC-based League of American Bicyclists. When he's not riding, he volunteers as an ambassador with BikeLNK, the City's bike-share program, and is a mechanic with the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, which repairs and provides bikes to the community.

Registration is not required to participate in the group ride. However, participating cyclists are asked to wear helmets and have appropriate lights if they plan to return to the Rock Island Trailhead after dark. Bike parking will be available at the Center for People for cyclists who wish to attend the People's Parking Lot Party.

Tickets

General admission, VIP and VIP Plus tickets to the People's Parking Lot Party are available to purchase at cfpin.org/upcoming-events and on Eventbrite.com. For additional information, contact Belinda Acosta at bacosta@cfpin.org or 402-473-3019.