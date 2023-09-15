A Career Readiness Workshop will be offered Monday, Sept. 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Center for People, 3901 N. 27th St., for participants to develop crucial job-seeking skills.

The event will be divided into several workshop stations, allowing participants to learn and practice skills and receive immediate feedback. The stations include:

• Impactful interviewing;

• Crafting your elevator pitch; and

• Identifying transferrable skills.

Sessions will include:

1 p.m. – Welcome, instructions and information (refreshments provided).

1:30 – 2 p.m. – Session A

2-2:30 p.m. – Session B

2:30-3 p.m. – Session C

Participants may rotate between all three sessions to experience all three workshop topics or focus on one topic for multiple sessions.

Center for People administrative staff members and invited guests with workforce development will lead each workshop activity. They include:

• Laura Leppky, Talent Acquisition Division leader from the City of Lincoln, will offer interview tips with Andra Buckley and Qassim Hamza, Center for People Opening Doors facilitators.

• David Klein, Community Engagement and Corporate Responsibility from JP Morgan Chase Bank, and Narin Ehrisman, Talent Acquisition manager from NEBCO Inc., will share the power of elevator pitches with Center for People Executive Director Macala Carter and Katie Bruggeman, Center for People Talent Marketplace facilitator.

• Michella Crumbley from Omaha Skills Connection and Natalie Hicks from JPMorgan Chase Bank will help identify transferrable skills with Center for People staff members Mick Hale, director of Civic Impact, and Daniel Hernandez, Opening Doors facilitator.

All job seekers throughout the Lincoln area – including current and former learners in Center for People Education programs – are invited to attend. There is no cost for the workshop, and registration is not required. However, all participants should plan to join the event when it begins.

For more information, to arrange interviews, or request photo opportunities, contact Belinda Acosta at 402-473-3019 or 512-653-3918.