Lincoln residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out with four free community events Tuesday, Aug. 1. The annual event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood awareness, friendship and support.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet local law enforcement members and other first responders while enjoying refreshments in a family environment. The event schedule is as follows:

F Street Community Center

, 1225 F St., 5-7 p.m. – Family activities, hotdogs, door prizes, free haircuts and a makers space. The F Street Community Market will offer handmade crafts for sale such as homemade baskets, jewelry, woodwork and drawings.

Calvert Recreation Center

, 4500 Stockwell St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Family activities, pizza and outdoor games.

Air Park Community Center and Williams Branch Library

, 4900 Mike Scholl St., 5-6 p.m. – Family activities, information booths, and free grab-and-go meals. Participating local organizations include Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, Mental Health Association of Nebraska, Lincoln Northwest Bryan Health Program, Sadoff Iron and Metal Company (recycling), Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Dental and WIC programs, and SCIP. Additional parking is available at Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Arnold Heights Pool

, 4000 NW 46th St., 6-8 p.m. – This neighborhood pool will offer a free family swim night.

For more information on National Night Out, see natw.org. More information on the Lincoln Police Department is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.