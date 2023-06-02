Lincoln Animal Ambassadors will celebrate its 15th anniversary and Wine & Howl event Sunday, June 11, at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets.

Wine & Howl is LAA’s largest annual fundraiser that supports its income-based pet food bank and spay/neuter program. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, your leashed dog (if desired), and join LAA for a celebratory day of fun.

Cole Miller from 10/11 News will emcee the event. Hy-Vee will be there with a variety of food options – on and off the grill, including vegetarian choices. Deer Springs will have its wine tent set up and easily accessible, along with wine slushies. There will also be free pup cakes by Paw Bakery for dogs and free cupcakes for humans (while supplies last) to help LAA celebrate at this anniversary event.

Live music by ‘80s cover band AM/FM Lincoln starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m. If you danced to it, sang along to it, cranked it up in your car and you want to hear it, they’re going to play it! So come out for a blast from the past and relive those golden years!

Need even more reasons to mark your calendar for this event? How about fresh air, Deer Springs’ beautiful shady location, vendors and dogs up for adoption? Raffles will also be available, as usual.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 15th anniversary,” said Mary Douglas, president of LAA, “especially since we have just hit 4,000 pets altered. We can't wait to share our celebration with so many rescues that we have worked with all these years, and our many supporters and their canine friends.”

Suggested donation is $10 per person (dogs get in free!). Seating is limited, so bring a blanket or lawn chair. LAA will supply the day of fun!

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through an income-based spay/neuter program and pet food bank. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.