The P.E.O. Sisterhood has selected Carly Smith, a 2023 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School, to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship. P.E.O. Chapter IY of Lincoln recommended Smith and recognized her achievement at a June 7 chapter meeting.

Smith was on the honor roll with distinction throughout high school and received numerous scholar-athlete awards. She participated in Student Council as a member and officer, volunteered with disabled students in sports and other activities, and performed volunteer work and service to the school as a member of National Honor Society. She also was selected to participate in Lincoln G.O.L.D., an organization that helps young women develop leadership skills.

In addition, Smith teaches Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and confirmation classes at her church, participates in mission trips and volunteers to help at People’s City Mission, the Southwood Lutheran garden and the Westminster Presbyterian Church food pantry. She also has worked multiple jobs while managing academics and volunteer commitments.

Smith will major in exercise science at Black Hills State University in South Dakota in the fall. Her goal is to become a hospital occupational therapist. Her parents are Dustin and Amber Smith of Lincoln.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Chapter IY has been a part of the Lincoln community since it was organized in 2013.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 122,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $415 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than 500,000 women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 5,600 chapters.

To learn more about P.E.O., its educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit https://www.peointernational.org.