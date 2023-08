The Capital Humane Society is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters adoption event today, Aug. 26, from noon-5 p.m. at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 6500 S. 70th St.

Dogs 5 months and older, as well as cats and kittens of all ages, can be adopted for $50. License and rabies fees may apply for cat and dog adoptions.

Potential adopters should bring a photo ID along with all family members to meet a potential new pet.

For more information, see www.capitalhumanesociety.org.