The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Capital City and the Capital City Kiwanis Club Foundation awarded annual scholarships at meetings May 16 and 23. Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year, three from foundation endowments and two from club funds.

Students and their families were invited to attend the Capital City Kiwanis meeting at the Second Baptist Church to receive their scholarships.

Clare Bauman, a Lincoln Pius X High School graduate, was awarded the Bob and Dottie Orshek Scholarship and plans to pursue a degree in graphic design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hudson Beery, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, received a Capital City Kiwanis Club Scholarship and plans to pursue a degree in biology at UNL.

Chloe Jones, a Norris High School graduate, was awarded the Gwen Farmer Memorial Nursing Scholarship and plans to pursue a nursing degree at Creighton University.

Anthony Nguyen, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, received a Capital City Kiwanis Club Scholarship and plans to pursue a degree in engineering systems and biology at UNL.

Alex Quible, a Lincoln North Star graduate, received the Beverly Carlson Education Scholarship and plans to pursue a music education degree from UNL and become a music teacher.

Each of the students were chosen based on their academic achievements and service to their communities.

Applicants must be from Lancaster County and plan to attend a Nebraska college to be eligible for these scholarships. The Capital City Kiwanis Foundation and Club Scholarship program started in 1977 and has provided funds to help local students further their education.