A special event for cancer survivors and their families and friends is planned for Sunday, June 11, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane.

Registration, a keepsake photo and a light meal are planned from 5-5:45 p.m.

A program will take place from 5:45-7 p.m. Meet other cancer survivors, hear stories of survivorship, and learn about cancer screening guidelines and late/long-term side effects of cancer treatment. Speakers will include Marci Fehlhafer, a cancer survivor, and Mary Jane Glade, an advanced practice RN.

The event is open to cancer survivors and one guest. RSVP by Monday, June 5, by calling 402-219-7433.