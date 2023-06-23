The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by CA Waller at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

An award-winning blues artist, Waller has been singing and playing the blues throughout the Midwest and South for more than 40 years. Through performance, storytelling and a discussion of historical context, Waller presents the musical styles, personal stories and cultural backgrounds of the blues as well as the people who sang and lived the blues.

The story of the blues is the story of the establishment and development of the African-American society in the U.S. and the valuable contribution its practitioners have made to our collective culture. Waller is dedicated to preserving this unique oral tradition.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.