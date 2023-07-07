Great taste and unique flavors are always in-season in the produce department at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, where their wildly-popular Produce Sidewalk Sale will take place TODAY from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Uncompromising quality and competitive prices are the star attractions of this bargain bonanza of citrusy, full-bodied flavor. Check out their mouth-watering selections of fruit and vegetables, and you’ll be asking yourself: How could something that tastes so good actually be good for you?

The prices offered during the Sidewalk Sale are also some of the “hottest prices” of the summer.

The proof is in the pudding … or, in this case, the mainstays for that backyard barbecue such as bi-color sweet corn, whole seedless watermelon and dark sweet cherries, freshly picked from the vine. You’ll discover it’s no wonder that Leon’s Produce Department is one of the store’s fastest-growing departments.

“We now employ three guys full time in the Produce Department – Geoff Allen, Tommy Meahan and Department Manager Craig Alley,” said Leon’s store partner Chad Winters. “At the rate that the fruit and vegetables fly off the shelves, those guys do a great job of making sure everything is always fresh and stocked.”

How it all began

The annual Produce Sidewalk Sale is the brainchild of Alley, who was Produce Department manager at Ideal Grocery & Market, a popular, family-owned grocery store whose 96-year history ended with a devastating fire in May of 2016.

Alley’s idea to move the store’s fresh fruit and produce outdoors, giving the promotion more of a market feel, was embraced by Ideal shoppers and became one of the store’s most popular promotions. It wasn’t long before the Produce Sidewalk Sale was attaining a similar level of success at Leon’s. The Leon’s version of the sale achieved record sales totals last year, said Winters.

“We see this sale as the kickoff of some pretty terrific summer items that our customers have built into Leon’s standards (that also produced record sales) such as locally grown Naber’s Sweet Corn, which will start coming in daily next week. Then in August, we will have Colorado Peaches,” Winters said.