Charlie and Debbie Schroeder will soon say goodbye to the Lincoln residence they’ve called home for the past 24 years.

They’re about to embark on a new chapter in their lives. They’re about to say goodbye to lawn mowers and snow shovels and hello to the comfort and convenience of chef-prepared meals, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a maintenance-free lifestyle and the finest in health care.

They’re about to experience life at The Stratford, Eastmont’s newest Independent Living building.

Married for 31 years, the Schroeders are scheduled to move July 13 to their 1,500-square-foot apartment on the fourth floor of The Stratford, the latest jewel to emerge on the sprawling Eastmont campus.

Moving day for the first residents of The Stratford was scheduled for June 12.

‘Cruise ship’

In general terms, Eastmont is a retirement community with a mission to strengthen community and build a better lifestyle for the seniors of today and the future.

But for the Schroeders and other current and future residents, Eastmont has been referred to as a “cruise ship” replete with amenities designed to provide the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of.

You can hardly blame folks who marvel at the comparison. What’s not to like?

“The activities, the food, the fitness equipment … it’s like you’re on a vacation all the time,” said Debbie Schroeder, 63, who recently retired after 42 years of employment with Lincoln City Libraries.

‘Faith in God’

Considered by some to be relatively young for the retirement community lifestyle, the Schroeders attribute their life-changing decision to their “faith in God” and a firm belief that delaying life’s next move would not be in their best interests.

“A year ago, we did not dream of this,” acknowledged Charlie, a 61-year-old Ohio native who continues to work a 9-to-5 job as a field supervisor for StarTran, where he has worked for 18 years.

But the Schroeders both said it’s a wise decision for them. Their move next month will occur just six months after deciding to commit. “We know some folks who’ve waited five years and are still on a waiting list,” said Charlie. “We didn’t want to be one of those couples.”

Welcome to The Stratford

The Stratford will soon be home to 50 modern apartment units featuring open floor plans and ceilings, large balconies and high-end interior finish packages – plus all the perks of Eastmont’s newly expanded campus and amenities.

The Stratford is a residential tower anchoring the east end of Eastmont’s sprawling campus. Take your pick of one- and two-bedroom units, all designed with comfort in mind.

Beyond your new apartment lies an attractive assortment of amenities. Walk through a newly renovated grand entrance with a magnificent fireplace and explore the lounge, courtyards and the soon-to-open bistro.

There’s more

That’s just the beginning of the new amenities, services and features to be offered through Eastmont’s $50 million expansion.

“Our goal at Eastmont is to provide first-class service in a beautiful place to call home,” said Andrew Fisher, Eastmont’s executive director since November 2018. With the addition of new food options and an array of new amenities, the Eastmont expansion offers countless opportunities for entertainment, fulfillment and wellness, Fisher added.

Grab a bite in the new bistro, featuring locally inspired foods and providing the perfect setting to enjoy a cocktail and watch the Huskers.

Enjoy live performances in the 170-seat performing arts center.

Pursue your wellness goals in the new indoor pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Pamper yourself in the full-service salon and spa. Relax in the hot tub, enjoy the landscaped courtyards with raised gardening beds, and join friends for socializing by the fire pit. The East End Terrace, located between the Stratford and Saratoga buildings, will feature the fire pit and raised garden beds.

Sealing the deal

For the Schroeders, two key factors played a huge role in selecting Eastmont and its new Stratford tower: the continuum of care enjoyed by all Eastmont residents, and the variety of floor plans available to new residents of The Stratford.

“The continuum of care enjoyed by all residents of Eastmont is huge,” Debbie said without hesitation. “No matter what level of care you need – whether it’s post-surgery, hospice, physical therapy or whatever your situation may be – you’ll be in good hands at Eastmont.”

Charlie said Eastmont’s variety of floor plans scored bonus points in his selection process. The Schroeders opted for a two-bedroom layout with a den and custom closet space. Having a variety of backsplash options to choose from also scored points with the future residents of The Stratford.

Food for thought

While all apartment homes include fully equipped kitchens so you can cook all of your favorite dishes, Eastmont also offers the convenience and comfort of three dining options from which to choose.

Their newest option, The Bistro, is scheduled to open in September and will offer fast-casual cuisine to complement the restaurant-style dining offered in Eastmont’s other two dining venues. No reservations will be necessary; friends and family are welcome to join.

The Bistro will also feature a bar area for enjoying your favorite local beer or signature cocktail.

Changing paradigm

The success of Eastmont’s expansion since its inception in 1968 illustrates the demand from active seniors who value lifelong learning, a vibrant lifestyle and a secure plan for the future, said Executive Director Fisher.

“The growth of our campus demonstrates how the paradigm of aging is changing,” said Fisher. “Eastmont is a natural choice for the seniors of today and tomorrow.”

Assistant Executive Director Amy Fish said Eastmont launched a strategic planning process in 2017 with Transforming Age. The process was rooted in innovation with a focus on responding to the changing needs of the next generation of seniors.

A resident liaison team comprising eight Eastmont residents was established early on and has provided feedback to the design team. The residents were a key part of the process as architects, and the design team created lifestyle amenities for Eastmont such as the pool and fitness center, bistro, outdoor gathering places, porte-cochere and a new entrance.

Changing times

A 500-square-foot apartment size was the norm when Eastmont opened its very first apartments in 1968, noted Melinda Stone, Eastmont director of sales and marketing. By contrast, the average size of an apartment in The Stratford is 1,400 square feet, with sizes ranging from 1,000 to 1,850 square feet.

Stone added that 66% of the 50 apartments in the four-story Stratford building have been sold. The average age of a Stratford resident, based on the commitments received for the 34 apartments, is 74, she said.

Stone said 19 apartments at The Stratford are scheduled to be filled by the end of June. Interested in a tour of Eastmont? Call 402-489-6591.

Grand Opening ceremonies for The Stratford are scheduled for Sept. 29.