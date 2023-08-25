New art shows will open in person and online from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The Main Gallery will display a new "Quiddity" series by PJ Peters.

The Outback Gallery will display "New Works in Acrylic" by Tammy Schuett.

The Skylight Gallery will feature the series "Marigolds" by Michelle Hrbek.

The Special Exhibit space will feature the show "Listening to Beauty" by Diane Reiber.

The shows can be viewed throughout September in person or online at www.burkholderproject.com and on Facebook. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For a private appointment, call 402-477-3305 or email burkholderproject1@gmail.com.