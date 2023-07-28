New art shows will open in person and online from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The Main Gallery will display Anne Burkholder's "NEBRASKA: Waterfalls and Rivers."

The Outback Gallery will display "Live Music Views" by Alan Smith. The show is a selection of portraits of musicians taken during live performances.

The Skylight Gallery will feature the new series "A Collection of Hope" by Janette Amberg.

The Special Exhibition space will feature an extended stay of colorful, highly detailed works in mixed media by Mindy Burton.

The shows can be viewed throughout August in person or online at www.burkholderproject.com and on Facebook. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For a private appointment, call 402-477-3305 or email burkholderproject1@gmail.com.