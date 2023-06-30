New art shows will open in person and online from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The Main Gallery will display "Embracing the Process/Dear Heart" by Susan Hart and Tom Quest.

The Outback Gallery will display "Recent Paintings and Ceramic Work" by Sharon Ohmberger and Patty Scarborough.

The Skylight Gallery will feature "Fractured Stories: Collage and Assemblage" by Erin Cross and Matthew Luettger.

A special exhibit will be new works in mixed media by Mindy Burton.

The shows can be viewed in person or online at www.burkholderproject.com and on Facebook July 7-18. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For a private appointment, call 402-477-3305 or email burkholderproject1@gmail.com.