A family-friendly event will take place Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. across from Cooper Park at the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR) museum, 631 D St.

All ages are welcome to try their hand at Bunnock, also known as the “Game of Bones,” a German-Russian game that has been bringing people together for over a century. Attendees are also invited to take the new South Bottoms Neighborhood Walking Tour and learn about the influence of German-Russian immigrants in the area.

Along with the game and walking tour, the museum will have an exhibit detailing the history of Bunnock and the people who created the game.

The AHSGR Museum and historic buildings will be open for tours. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Emily Gengenbach at egengenbach@ahsgr.org or 402-474-3363.