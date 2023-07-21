The public is invited to hear Tom Havelka, professional registered parliamentarian, present the program “Building a Professional Library” at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Star City Parliamentarians meeting at Rock ‘n’ Joe Coffee Bar, 84th and Glynoaks Drive.

Have you ever wondered which book(s) you need most to study parliamentary procedure? How do you know which books are better than others? Havelka will answer these questions and more during his presentation.