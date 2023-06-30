If you missed the first Brews at the Zoo fundraising event that was canceled due to thunderstorms June 10, take heart! Four more events are planned this summer.

Adults age 21 and over will find glasses of craft beers from local breweries and live music by Lemon Fresh Day on the FNBO stage Saturday, July 8, from 6-11 p.m. at the next Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Animal ambassadors will be at the event to talk about zoo animals, and attendees will have after-hours access to the zoo and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase.

Brews at the Zoo will be offered again July 22 with Rascal Martinez performing, Aug. 12 (AM/FM band) and Aug. 26 (Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal). For more details and tickets, go to www.lincolnzoo.org and click the Events link.