Angela Rohland (left), an animal ambassador keeper at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, shows and tells about Brutus, a ball python, to attendees last Saturday, July 8, at the Brews at the Zoo fundraising event. After canceling its first Brews at the Zoo fundraiser this summer due to a lightning storm June 10, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo saw a record 1,400 adults attend its next event July 8. Lemon Fresh Day performed to a dancing audience. Attendees chose from craft beers and ciders offered by eight local breweries and cideries, and had after-hours access to the zoo’s 400-plus animals. Upcoming Brews at the Zoo events are scheduled for Saturday, July 22, with Rascal Martinez performing, Aug. 12 (AM/FM band) and Aug. 26 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal). Watch for more details and photos in the August L Magazine, which will be distributed Sunday, July 30.