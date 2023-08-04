Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers from local breweries and live music by the AM/FM Lincoln band on Saturday, Aug. 12, and by Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal on Saturday, Aug. 26, on the zoo's FNBO stage.

Each evening, from 6-11 p.m., also includes visits from animal ambassadors and after-hours access to the zoo's 400-plus animals and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase.

For more details and tickets, go to www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.