First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer a Blessing of the Animals as part of the 11:59 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 4.

This event is free and open to the public with all faiths welcome.

All well-behaved animals on leashes or in crates or cages are welcomed inside the sanctuary. After the service, outside in the courtyard, the clergy will offer an individual blessing. A blessing will also be given to photos of pets not present.