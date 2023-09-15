When times are tough and it seems like nothing is going right and all the breaks are going against you, it’s easy to wallow in pity and sadness and simply want to give up. It’s hard to shine when those times are present for most people.

But, that’s when guys like Bill Busch thrive. He considers the lowest of lows an opportunity to show up and reveal the highest of character.

“The coolest thing that’s ever happened for me is getting kicked right in the gut. The coolest thing that has happened in my life has been my failures or things that didn’t go so good,” said Busch, who has been coaching in the rough and tumble ranks of Division 1 college football for over 30 years. “Because no one really gives a crap when things are going really good. It’s kind of how you respond to stuff that’s important.

“Rock bottom has produced way more champions than a gifted lifestyle has. That’s what matters in life is that stuff right there, as it goes on because it talks about who you are.”

Busch spent the previous two years coaching at Nebraska initially as a defensive analyst before becoming the special teams coach and finally rising to defensive coordinator for the last eight games of the 2022 season. He spoke this past Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln.

After coaching at Kearney State as a graduate assistant in the late 1980s, Busch latched on as graduate assistant under the tutelage of Tom Osborne at Nebraska in the early 1990s. His second stint with the Huskers was with Head Coach Bill Callahan from 2004-2007. And in between, he has coached for what Busch describes as five Hall of Fame coaches including Osborne, Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Barry Alvarez and Kyle Wittingham.

In 2013 and 2014, Busch was coaching defensive backs and special teams under Wisconsin Head Coach Gary Andersen. After going 9-4 in 2013, Busch said they had a great team heading into 2014, when suddenly Andersen decided to leave the Badgers and go back to Utah State. And when Paul Chryst took over the reigns as Wisconsin head football coach after the 2014 season, Busch was left out in the cold with no job and no prospects. Busch definitely considered this “a kick in the gut.”

“I sold everything I owned at age 47. I was unmarried and moved home and lived in my parents’ basement in Creighton, Nebraska. I didn’t own anything to my name except for my car, and this was after just being named Defensive Back Coach of the Year. Now that’s a kick in the gut.

“But when you think things are at their worst, that’s when they’re the best. This is fun, let’s see where this stuff goes,” said Busch, who hales from Pender, Nebraska. “During that time, I met my wife. She has three daughters. By the way, my wife is smoking hot, I’m just telling you. And my daughters are great. That’s a lot to marry into for me.”

And things just kept improving and getting better in Busch’s life as he went to Columbus, Ohio in 2015 where he coached defense for the Buckeyes in his second stint with Meyer, whom he’d previously coached under at Utah from 2001-2003. At Ohio State, he met a certain Buckeye quarterback who was destined for the Heisman Award and a national championship.

Here’s where Busch shared a video with the crowd at the Graduate Hotel in the Osborne Room. The clip is an interview with Broadcaster Dan Patrick asking a question of Joe Burrow in 2017. It foreshadows what was about to happen later in 2019 and how Busch would make his impact:

Patrick: “Did LSU find you or did you find LSU?”

Burrow: “I think they found me. Coach Bill Busch was at Ohio State with me for a year, and then he became safeties coach at LSU. So it was like he said, ‘If we get this guy, we’re going to win the national championship.”

And that’s exactly what Busch had told LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron, and sure enough, Burrow led the Tigers to the title along with picking up the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

I believe a Dean Martin song title says it best: “Ain’t that a Kick in the Head.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.