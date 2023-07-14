Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln will host its annual Bigger Together luncheon at noon Thursday, July 27, at the Nebraska East Union’s Great Plains Room on East Campus.

The annual event brings the community together to celebrate and support BBBSL’s mission. The organization’s community-based mentoring program allows “Bigs” and “Littles” to share activities on their own schedule.

Matches typically meet on weekends or evenings for a few hours each week for free or low-cost activities like bike riding, board games, baking or even just taking a walk. The community-based model allows “Littles” to explore new environments and learn skills that they may not have otherwise had an opportunity to experience.

The luncheon will include lunch and a short program that pays tribute to the life-changing one-to-one mentoring experiences that BBBSL creates for youth, honor the mentors who play a crucial role in helping youngsters realize their true potential and celebrate BBBSL’s vision of a future with endless possibilities for Lincoln children.

“Though incredible potential exists within each child, there are still many Lincoln youth in need of someone who will support and advocate for them,” said Shawn Ryba, BBBSL executive director. “Our mission is urgent and powerful as we strive to ignite untapped potential within our community. We welcome any and all Lincolnites to stand with us on this journey.”

Tickets are $25. To register for the Bigger Together luncheon, go to www.bbbslincoln.org.