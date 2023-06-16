Today, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, including 36,000 here in Nebraska. As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. By 2050, the number of seniors age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to double to nearly 13 million.

Although no current medications cure Alzheimer's, two recently approved treatments by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been shown to slow down the progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging individuals experiencing cognitive issues to schedule an appointment with their doctor. An early diagnosis of Alzheimer's provides a range of benefits for individuals, including access to new treatments.

“An early Alzheimer's diagnosis provides you with a better chance of benefiting from new and emerging treatments,” said Julie Chytil, director of programs for the Nebraska chapter. “While many people are hesitant to discuss cognitive concerns with their doctors, it's important to take action and get a proper diagnosis. Some forms of cognitive decline are treatable, so it’s important to get a medical evaluation.”

While new treatments are a critical benefit to an early diagnosis, other benefits for individuals and their families include:

● Medical benefits:

○ An early diagnosis makes individuals eligible for a wider variety of clinical trials, which advance research and may provide medical benefits.

○ A chance to prioritize your health: Some lifestyle changes, such as controlling blood pressure, stopping smoking, exercising, and staying mentally and socially active, may help preserve cognitive function longer and can improve your overall quality of life.

● Emotional and social benefits:

○ An early Alzheimer’s diagnosis may help lessen anxieties about why you are experiencing symptoms.

○ You and your family also have the opportunity to maximize your time together and access resources and support programs.

● More time to plan for the future:

○ An earlier diagnosis also allows you to be open with your family and support network about what you want during each stage of the disease. This can give you peace of mind, reduce the burden on family members and prevent disagreements.

○ Planning ahead allows you to express your wishes about legal, financial and end-of-life decisions. You and your family will be able to review and update legal documents, discuss finances and property, and identify your care preferences.

○ You can also address potential safety issues, such as driving or wandering, ahead of time.

● Cost savings:

○ Early diagnosis saves costs of medical and long-term care for both families and the U.S. government.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementias or resources that can help individuals and their families, visit alz.org/Nebraska or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.