For those interested in learning more about being an Oblate of St. Benedict, an informational meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in the Lau Room at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St.

There is an option to participate by zoom. For additional information, directions, or a zoom invitation, contact Dean Carol Barry at 402-488-8221, majorcarolb@yahoo.com, or visit www.nebraskabenedictineoblates.org.

Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all faiths who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. Benedictine Oblates live in today’s society to bring the world to God by being a witness to Christ by word and example to those around them.

As a Benedictine Oblate, you would spend time studying the Rule of St. Benedict. You would also pledge yourself to a life of deeper prayer through Lectio Divina, the Liturgy of the Hours in the monastic tradition, and the study of spirituality.

There is no cost to become a Benedictine Oblate other than the cost for occasional books. Benedictine Oblates generally commit to at least one meeting per month.

The Lincoln chapter of the Benedictine Oblates is affiliated with Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton, South Dakota. Lincoln Oblate deans are Carol Barry, Carol Olson and Charlotte Liggett. Additional information can be found on the Nebraska Oblates Facebook page.

Sr. Patricia Heirigs of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, South Dakota, is the Oblate director, and Sr. Phyllis Hunhoff is the associate director of the Nebraska Benedictine Oblates.