Bass Meets Voice will perform Thursday, Aug. 17, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.
Jackie Allen (voice) and Hans Sturm (bass) met as students attending the University of
Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1980s. Inspired by the voice/bass duos of Shelia Jordan and Arild Anderson, they began developing a duo repertoire of creative arrangements of standard jazz and popular tunes and original works. Over the past three decades, the duo has released several recordings and appeared on five continents.
Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.