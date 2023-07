B & the Boppers will perform Thursday, July 13, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

B & the Boppers are a trio that plays fun, funky and familiar tunes by artists such as Diana Krall and Norah Jones along with classic jazz standards with a unique combination of instrumentals.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.