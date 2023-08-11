Leadership Lincoln has launched the nomination process for three prestigious awards that celebrate exceptional individuals who have made a remarkable difference in our community:

Bud Cuca Servant Leader of the Year Award

This award, named in honor of the esteemed Bud Cuca, aims to recognize the importance of servant leadership within our community. This award honors an individual who leads from the heart, utilizing their talents, gifts and leadership abilities to create a better future for the entire community, fostering a sense of inclusivity and support for all its citizens.

The selection criteria for this award include:

- Exceptional community involvement;

- Exceptional community leadership;

- Actions that both honor our community's history and contribute to its future; and

- Demonstrated commitment to servant leadership.

Melvin W. Jones Mentoring Award

This award pays homage to Dr. Melvin Jones, who mentored countless individuals in their pursuit of professional and personal aspirations. The award recognizes an individual who impacts the lives of others through significant mentoring relationships, inspiring and encouraging others to engage in mentorship, and demonstrating servant leadership in fostering diversity in community leadership.

The selection criteria for this award are as follows:

- Development of significant relationships with others to assist them in career, personal and community growth issues;

- Impact on others' lives through mentoring;

- Encouragement of others to engage in mentoring relationships;

- Service as a role model and inspiration to those mentored; and

- Demonstrated trusteeship of the community through a commitment to mentoring relationships and promoting diversity in community leadership.

Alumni Distinguished Service Award

This award honors an alumnus who has displayed exceptional involvement, service and leadership both within Leadership Lincoln and in the Lincoln and Lancaster County community. This award is a testament to the honoree's profound impact and contributions to Leadership Lincoln and the broader community.

The selection criteria for this award are as follows:

- Exceptional involvement, service and leadership in the Lincoln and Lancaster County community;

- Exceptional involvement, service and leadership in Leadership Lincoln; and

- Demonstrated commitment to servant leadership.

How to nominate

To submit nominations for any of these awards, go to www.leadershiplincoln.org/award-nomination/award-nominations.html. There, you can provide the nominee's information and explain why you believe they deserve the award, based on the specified selection criteria.

The awards will be presented at Leadership Lincoln's Alumni Gala on Thursday, Nov. 2.