In collaboration with the Downtown Lincoln Association, the YMCA of Lincoln will host the seventh annual Railyard Rims Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5. This 3-on-3 tournament takes basketball to the streets of the Railyard, and players will be hooping for much more than a trophy.

Tournament proceeds benefit the Lincoln YMCA’s annual Strong Kids fundraising campaign, which powers critical child care programs and activities that help keep kids safe, people healthy and families strong. In 2022, the Lincoln Y provided over $650,000 in financial assistance, impacting over 6,300 individuals in the community so they could experience programs ranging from basketball and soccer to swim lessons and summer day camp.

The tournament and fundraiser will host companies Friday evening, Aug. 4, with a youth and competitive division on Saturday, Aug. 5. All teams are guaranteed four games with players receiving an official swag bag that includes a T-shirt and other items donated by community organizations.

“The opportunity to host this event not only activates downtown, but it raises awareness for the Y so they can continue introducing kids to the game of basketball and other valuable youth programs,” shared Todd Ogden, president of the Downtown Lincoln Association. “We are looking forward to a fun weekend with the players, fans and community.”

Team registration is open at RailyardRims.com.