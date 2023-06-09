Lincoln Parks and Recreation and the Lincoln Parks Foundation announced Wednesday the completion of a new outdoor fitness station in Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets.

Randy Gordon, Lincoln Parks Foundation director, said the station honors the life of Kelly Rae Atchison, a local mother and fitness enthusiast who died in 2020.

The Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department were able to provide the additional outdoor fitness opportunity to the northeast Lincoln community through funds provided by the Atchison family, local businesses and residents, Gordon said.

“Kelly's two passions were time with her family and staying active, so the family chose to celebrate her life with a fitness station in the park she loved," Gordon said. "We are proud to have worked with her family and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to coordinate this special project and make a healthy impact on the community."

The fitness equipment is located in the northeast corner of Mahoney Park near the Shanda Dixon and Murdock trails. The structure can be used by eight people simultaneously and features a variety of stations that target every muscle group, such as a sit-up bench, fitness rings and pull-up bars.

The equipment is designed for ages 14 and older and offers stationary equipment that allows patrons to also bring their own exercise equipment, like a medicine ball or battle ropes, to provide additional challenge to a workout.

Visit lincolnparks.org for information about the Lincoln parks Foundation and parks.lincoln.ne.gov for information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation.