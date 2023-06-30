Angels Theatre Company (ATC) will open its eighth annual First Flight Festival, featuring the work of the Angels Playwriting Collective, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the Studio Theatre in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Temple Building, 1209 R St.

All are new, original short plays or monologues written by Angels Playwriting Collective members. Playwrights featured in this year’s festival are Ben Arenz, Robin Buckallew, Jamie Bullins, Cecilia Burjhart, John Burkhart, Jillian Carter, Steve Enersen, Clay Farris Naff, Linda Howard Cooke, Adrien Loehring and Elbert Traylor.

“This festival is the culmination of a journey for many of these writers. It’s a chance for them to see their new work produced on stage,” said First Flight Festival producer Kathy Disney.

“This is the eighth First Flight Festival, and I am really proud of this program and what it brings to our community,” added Timothy Scholl, executive artistic director of Angels Theatre Company. “This festival is an important part of summers in Lincoln, and we are so pleased to be back.”

Scholl noted that this year, the First Flight Festival will feature a new “first” – a 10-minute musical. The First Flight Festival is a Lincoln tradition, dating back to 2015, when the initial First Flight Festival was organized and produced by Judy Hart, previous ATC executive director.

The festival features two different flights of new plays. Flight A performances will take place July 13-15 at 7:30 p.m., and July 16 at 2 p.m. Flight B performances are set for July 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per evening, or $35 for a Festival Pass (Flights A and B), and will be available at EventBrite (visit the Angels Theatre Company website for the link). Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Angels Theatre Company presents the Salon Reading Series, Solo Tales & Ales, the First Flight Festival and New Work Development Series each year in addition to productions of new plays. The Playwriting Collective is an organization within Angels Theatre Company that provides a forum for area playwrights to review and critique new plays in development.

For more information on Angels Theatre Company, see www.angelscompany.org.