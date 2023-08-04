Lincoln Arts is celebrating the vibrant artistic and cultural landscape of Lincoln in the open air with "Art Vibes, Park Sounds," a free August concert series.
After opening Thursday, Aug. 3, at Roberts Park in southeast Lincoln, the series will continue the next three weeks with local bands, artists and arts organizations coming together to create a fun and family-friendly atmosphere. From 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays in August, attendees can experience the magic of music and art through a revolving door of food trucks, interactive arts activities and local music at the following Lincoln parks:
Aug. 10: Concert by Jurana at Bethany Park (northeast Lincoln);
Aug. 17: Concert by Peter Bouffard and Friends from 6-7 p.m. and Edem Soul from 7-8 p.m. at Cooper Park (southwest Lincoln); and
Aug. 24: Concert by the Shucks Brothers at Belmont Park (northwest Lincoln).
For more information and updates, see Art Vibes Park Sounds on Facebook.