At its May meeting the Heritage League, affiliated with the General Federation of Women's Clubs, heard from Letura Idigima, founder in 2020 of Art Bus LNK, to which the club donated proceeds from its Holiday of Trees fundraiser.

Idigima spoke at the club's May meeting about the history of Art Bus LNK.

Due to her own interest in the arts, Idigima had researched art activities available in Lincoln and felt that very few after-school or weekend art activities or experiences were available to youth in Lincoln. So she came up with the idea to buy an old, retired school or city bus to use for an art studio on wheels to move art activities to youth instead of them coming to her.

Idigima bought a used bus and remodeled the interior into a bus with tables, chairs and shelves with art supplies. Since she began moving her renovated school bus from neighborhood to neighborhood, the project has grown.

Art Bus LNK is now a mobile art studio and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides charitable and educational art opportunities for youth through free, accessible and direct community programming. Since its launch in June 2020, Art Bus LNK has served over 2,000 students through summer programming with neighborhood, organizational and business collaborations.

For more information, go to artbuslnk.org. A number of summer programs are available.