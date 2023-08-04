Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra has announced auditions for principal viola, second trumpet, section violin (four positions), section viola (two positions) and section percussion for the 2023-24 season.

Trumpet and percussion auditions will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, starting at 1 p.m.

String auditions are planned for Monday, Sept. 11, starting at 2 p.m.

Resume, application form and $35 application fee (refundable upon arrival at audition) must be received no later than Monday, Sept. 4.

The audition application and excerpt material can be accessed at http://lincolnsymphony.com/about/audition or by contacting Jenna Ferdon at 402-476-2211 or jenna@lincolnsymphony.com.