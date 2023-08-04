Lincoln Public Schools is bringing back the annual Citizens Education Academy, this time as a four-month series during the fall semester.
This unique, no-charge public outreach program is open to approximately 30 people from the community (age 18 and older) and features a heavy dose of unique encounters that provide an insight into how LPS works. All sessions will happen in school settings once a month on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.
The 2023 Fall Citizens Education Academy sessions will include:
Sept. 13 at Huntington Middle School
• LPS by the Numbers;
• Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment;
• Student Services; and
• Security.
Oct. 4 at Northwest High School
• Student Panel;
• Secondary Education;
• Focus Programs and The Career Academy;
• Elementary Education; and
• Early Childhood.
Nov. 1 at Park Middle School
• Buildings and Bond Issues;
• School Finance;
• Federal Programs; and
• Special Education.
Dec. 6 at Lincoln High School
• Getting Involved (CLCs and Athletics);
• Civic Engagement; and
• Graduation Ceremony.
Those interested in learning more and applying for the academy can visit https://home.lps.org/communications/citizens-education-academy. Applications must be received by Aug. 20.