The annual Witherbee neighborhood garage sales are set for Thursday through Saturday, June 8-10.

The Witherbee neighborhood extends from 33rd to 56th streets and from O to Randolph streets.

The sales will include clothes, shoes, jewelry, games, decor, holiday decor, Serger sewing machines, downsizing and remodeling treasures, antiques and vintage collectables, appliances, furniture, toys and many tools.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/WitherbeeNA.