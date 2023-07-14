Ameritas Charitable Foundation has awarded $270,500 to local nonprofits. The awards span Ameritas’ five community wellness areas of education, financial stability, health services, arts and culture, and sustainability.

“The award recipients have a long history of making Nebraska a better place for all,” said Liz Ring Carlson, vice president of corporate communications and community relations. “Ameritas aims to help our communities thrive and set it up for future generations to come.”

Each award was distributed in June unless otherwise noted:

- Bridge Behavioral Health Inc. - $20,000;

- Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation - $15,000;

- Health Partners Initiative - $10,000;

- Lincoln Public Schools Foundation - $5,000;

- Lutheran Family Services Foundation - $5,000;

- Nebraska Wesleyan Archway Fund - $20,000;

- Nebraska Wesleyan Faculty Fellowship - $10,000;

- Pius X Foundation - $10,500 over three years;

- Southeast Community College Educational Foundation - $100,000 over two years; and

- Tabitha Foundation - $75,000 over three years.

