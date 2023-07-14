The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by B & the Boppers at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

The trio plays fun, funky and familiar tunes by artists such as Diana Krall and Norah Jones along with classic jazz standards.

The band features Jim Williamson on keyboards, Bev Jester on vocals, and Andy Hall on bass.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.