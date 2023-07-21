The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Orion Walsh at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

After a decade of putting out albums and touring, Nebraska singer-songwriter Walsh has released "So Many Places to Se"e with folk/roots label Sower Records. A well-traveled troubadour, Walsh previously released seven albums with independent labels Sower Records and Indie Vision Music, including "The Hitchhiker’s Son" produced by AJ Mogis (Bright Eyes, Monsters of Folk). He also released two full-length albums with his previous band Slow Coming Day (Tooth & Nail Records) that had major label distribution.

Walsh has been touring for over a decade and has performed over 1,000 concerts across the U.S. as well as multiple tours to Europe, both as a solo artist and with his band. He has performed his music in 15 different countries and opened for artists in the past such as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Magic Slim, David Dondero, Mae, David Bazan, The Mynabirds, Wild Child, Samantha Crain, Wayne Hancock, 6′ 10″ and many others.

Several of Walsh's songs have been used on television and independent films of international fame, including "Skins" (UK), "Pawn Stars, NY Ink" (TLC), "What Not to Wear" and "America’s Next Top Model."

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.