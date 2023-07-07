The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by All Knowing McGill at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

All Knowing McGill is an Americana band led by singer-songwriter Craig Beougher. The band is rounded out by Chris Bowling, Emma Nelson, Nick Johnson and Will McGuire. They released their first full-length album, "Broken Down Dreams," in February 2023. Based in Lincoln, their various musical backgrounds blend into a vibe that entertains.