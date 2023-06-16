The U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band’s rock band, Raptor, will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Shildneck bandshell in Antelope Park.

Raptor performs a range of music from rock-'n'-roll classics, country standards and patriotic favorites to the chart-topping hits of today.

Highlights of the band's 75-minute program, “Made in America,” will include songs made famous by Bonnie Raitt, John Denver, Ray Charles, Bruno Mars, the Eagles, Journey and many artists of Motown.

“The concert will conclude with a rousing musical tribute to our nation, her flag and the ideals for which they stand,” said Master Sgt. Rebecca Wischmann, Raptor's chief of publicity.