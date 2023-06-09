To alleviate the financial burden of cancer treatment, the American Cancer Society (ACS) recently awarded a $5,000 transportation grant to Nebraska Hematology-Oncology (NHO).

The grant is one of 380 transportation grants totaling $6.2 million awarded to health systems nationwide. The funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients an estimated 577,350 rides to treatment.

“We are extremely grateful to the American Cancer Society for providing these funds to help us assist patients who have an added burden of finding a way to get to and from their treatments,” said Mike Lefler, NHO’s business and communications strategist.

“At NHO, we realize how various barriers may come into play when thinking about someone’s personal cancer journey," Lefler added. "Minimizing the barriers that can prevent patients from successfully completing treatment is very important to us, and we are happy to have partnerships like the one with ACS to help individuals right here in Nebraska.”

Lack of transportation to treatment prevents many people living with cancer from receiving care, which worsens cancer outcomes.

“Not having access to high-quality cancer treatment due to where you live contributes to the disparities we see in cancer outcomes. It’s important to provide the funding and programming needed to keep a lack of transportation from impacting survival,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the ACS. “The local health systems we partner with across the country use this funding to deliver assistance directly to the patients who need it most.”

For more information about NHO, visit YourCancerCare.com.