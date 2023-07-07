The 90th Lincoln Women’s City Golf Tournament attracted 80 contestants for the two-day best ball event, and 61 of those contestants played the three-day stroke June 24-26.

Jodi Nelson was the overall champion and senior medalist with a first-day gross score of 72 and a three-day 227. Madison Romjue was the stroke play medalist, and Joy Kovar was the super senior medalist.

The competition took place June 24 at Holmes, June 25 at Highlands and June 26 at Woodland Hills golf courses. The tournament concluded with an awards luncheon at Woodland Hills.

Past champion Jane Deeter-Pohlman, along with Christie Schroff, past participant and daughter of past champion Dorothy Schwartzkopf, were honored at the luncheon. In honor of the 90th anniversary, each participant received a commemorative golf towel and a participant bag with golf balls, divot fixer, water, tees and koozies, all donated through sponsorships this year.

The Women’s City Tournament Committee thanked sponsors and local businesses and participants that donated money and raffle prizes to this year’s tournament:

Participant sponsors ($500) were Murray Custom Homes/Roofing/Restoration, Husker BMW, Premier Golf Fitness, Merrill Lynch-A Bank of America Company, Bennett Hash Badami Team, Friessen Landscapes, Under Par Golf and LOPT orthopedic.

Hole Sponsors ($200) were Schwartzkopf, Schroff and Tucker (SS&T), Mark Vanicek, DDS PC, ME, Collings Contracting and ABC Siding. Flag prize sponsors ($100) were FR8BOY, Running Company, Spirit of America Credit Union, Home Real Estate-Randy and Roma Amundson, and Landmark Landscaping.

This year, the tournament raised $1,500 to donate to a junior girls’ golf initiative or scholarship.

FLIGHT WINNERS

Championship flight – 1) Jodi Nelson, 227; 2) Madison Romjue, 238; 3) Jill Pilkington, 246.

First flight – 1) Eva Hurt, 247; 2) Tammy Poe, 249; 3) Nancy Vanicek, 259; 4) Shelly Herrod, 260.

Second flight – 1) Sherrill Kilpatrick, 258; 2) Carol Goans, 261; 3) Sandi Genrich, 264; 4) Jan Crouch, 265.

Third flight – 1) Bonnie Jolly, 268; 2) Gloria Brockley, 268; 3) Carol Zubrod, 284; 4) Kelly Nelson, 290; 5) Amy Seiler, 290; 6) Debbie Bills, 294.

Fourth flight – 1) Becky Moyer, 292; 2) Lisa Thiessen, 293; 3) Carol Frost, 302; 4) Cheryl Oliver, 305; 5) Sandra Amen, 307; 6) Mary Frye, 307.

Fifth flight – 1) Shaunie Crandon, 275; 2) Connie Hoffman, 286; 3) Joleyn Stacy, 306; 4) Jan Semin, 316.

Sixth flight – 1) Sharon Tenopir, 305; 2) Marcia Yost, 306; 3) Deb Oman, 327; 4) Susan Pallas-Duncan, 329.