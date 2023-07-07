Twenty-four Nebraska Girl Scouts earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the prestigious Gold Award. Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national or global issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts made meaningful, lasting change in mental health awareness, organ donation, supporting LGBTQIA+ youth, women empowerment and more. Special ceremonies have been held across the state to honor these Girl Scouts and their work.

Using strategic thinking, collaboration, problem solving and time management, Gold Award Girl Scouts addressed pressing issues, assisting them in becoming future leaders the world needs.

2023 Gold Award Girl Scout recipients in the Lincoln area:

Lily Ardinger Stibal, Lincoln – With the collaboration of world-renowned researchers, Lily created the first comprehensive TMPRSS3 Hearing Loss website.

Aida Burks, Lincoln – Created “The Self-Care Club,” giving high schoolers a space to take care of their mental health and serving as a resource for Aida’s peers and their busy schedules.

Jessica Craft, Roca – Raised funds, coordinated the construction of a new monument wall for veterans at Hickman Legion, and organized an official Legion Dedication Ceremony.