Sweet, hot, tangy or smoky – the sixth annual WingFest on July 22, organized by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United, had every imaginable variation of chicken wing that Lincoln had to offer. And plenty of paper towels.

Venue sponsor Lincoln Electric System helped the event return to Haymarket Park for the fourth year. Inside the stadium, musical duo Bert and Scott rocked the picnic area, thanks in part to entertainment sponsor Bizco Technologies, while over 800 guests feasted on some of Lincoln’s best chicken wings as well as ice cream and beer.

Competing for the title of Lincoln’s best wings from a panel of wing experts, as well as from hungry guests, were 14 local restaurants – the most ever for the annual event: Barry’s, Carolina Smoke BBQ, Grata, Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen, Longwell’s, Mary Ellen’s, McKinney’s Irish Pub, Mellow Mushroom, Miller Time Pub and Grill, Norm’s on 48th, Stur 22, Venue, Wing Stop, and Wings and Rings.

Video sponsor Altitude Motion Media helped introduce the chefs and their wings to an online audience prior to the event.

After sampling the wings, a panel of celebrity judges consisting of Celsey Pflughaupt with title sponsor Security First Bank; Madison Pitsch, evening anchor with 10/11 News; Ryan Pilkington, COO of Scooter’s Coffee; Dylan Bohlke, owner of Adventure Golf Center and a competitor on ABC’s extreme mini-golf show “Holey Moley”; and former Husker Steve Taylor of NP Dodge Real Estate awarded the Judges’ Choice for Lincoln’s best wing to Norm’s on 48th for its Seriously Smokin’ Wings. Stur 22 was named the Judges’ Choice Runner-up for its Mango Pineapple Jerk Sauce Wings.

Norm’s on 48th also received attention from WingFest guests, who awarded it the People’s Choice for Lincoln’s best wing for the second year in a row. The People’s Choice runner-up award went to Mary Ellen’s for its Southern Sweet Heat Wings.

“Once you realize this event is about more than good food, you can’t help but take part in it,” said celebrity judge Pflughaupt. “It’s about helping kids get a good start in life.”

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County works to bring the whole community together to create long-term, lasting change. While most charities focus on a single group or issue, United Way tackles issues facing Lincoln and Lancaster County as a whole. Focus is placed on improving health, expanding education and growing financial stability – the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

Every year, WingFest raises funds to develop Creative Learning Spaces for Lincoln youth.

“Funds from past WingFest events have been used in a variety of ways to help create and enhance learning environments, where students in kindergarten through fifth grade have access to spaces and tools they need to meet their educational goals,” said Ashton Wyrick of Bryan Health, a member of United Way’s Emerging Leaders United and chair of this year’s WingFest. “Whether the enhancements come in the form of recreational seating and sensory tools for after school activities or an outdoor classroom for kids to learn about nature, ultimately the goal is to increase learning and reduce educational barriers.”

United Way’s Emerging Leaders United produces events like WingFest to support United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative that works to ensure children and their families have the opportunity to succeed in school and life regardless of circumstances.

To learn more about how United Way helps strengthen the community, visit unitedwaylincoln.org.