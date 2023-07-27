Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) celebrated 15 years of addressing the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area June 11 at its largest annual fundraiser – Wine & Howl – at Deer Springs Winery.

The $6,300 in funds raised at the event will go to LAA programs – an income-based pet food bank and a low-cost spay/neuter program. LAA recently altered its 4,000th pet, according to Mary Douglas, LAA president.

“The best part of our 15th anniversary event was the great attendance – our community supporting the LAA mission,” said Douglas. “We had vendors there that had never been vendors before, attendees that had never attended before, and it just shows that with collaboration, we can accomplish so much more in our community.

“LAA feels good about what we have accomplished in the last 15 years,” Douglas added. “But we feel even better about what can be accomplished going forward, building on the relationships we have forged and knowing we can do so much more together.”

A total of 425 people and well over 100 dogs attended the Wine & Howl event, many with a blanket or lawn chairs, for an afternoon of fresh air, canine activities, food catered by Hy-Vee, wine and slushies, and live ‘80s cover music by the AM/FM Lincoln band to which many attendees danced with their dogs.

Rescue services brought adoptable dogs to the event, vendors introduced their pet-related and non-pet-related products and services, and local businesses and individuals contributed 95 baskets to a raffle of mostly pet-related goods and services.

To top it all off, free “pupcakes” were offered to dogs along with cupcakes for their human counterparts.

Cole Miller of 10/11 News and Karl Skinner, LAA volunteer, emceed the event.

LAA is a 501©(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. For more information, visit www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org.