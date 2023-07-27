In 2014, Wally Mason came to Lincoln, excited to be the fifth director of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

Last month, Mason retired from Sheldon a year earlier than he expected when he arrived from Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, having transformed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s art museum financially, in its collection and in its engagement with the university community.

“When I came to Lincoln, I thought I could maybe swing it 10 years if everything went well, given what I knew at the time,” Mason said. “The art world has changed dramatically. The pandemic changed everything. I did nine, so I got pretty close.

“And I can’t say that I’m walking away without accomplishing everything that I set out to do. That was another reason to decide to walk away. I did what I had planned to do.”

Those plans were defined by four goals Mason had when he was hired – to make the museum more accessible to the university’s faculty, staff and students and bring Sheldon more in line with the academic curriculum, to build on the acquisitions that had been made before him, to be a good steward of the building and to raise as much money as possible.

For the public, the most noticeable aspect of the effort to integrate Sheldon with the academy curriculum occurred shortly after Mason arrived in Lincoln, when he switched the museum’s exhibition schedule to match the academic calendar with shows opening in August, January and June and running through each semester.

But the move toward academics was far more extensive, with the appointment of a curator of engagement, who works with faculty and staff throughout the university to bring the students into the museum through its programming.

“We work with the art department a lot, there’s no question, but let’s go across the curriculum – water for food, political science, the law school, engineering,” Mason said. “We work with a lot of graduate students who have teaching positions. We actually do a lot of training of how to use objects with graduate students, then that crosses over all kinds of departments. There was a perception that the only academic departments that the museum could talk to would be art and arts and letters. That’s just not true.”

The success of that effort is easily measured. Only 3% of UNL students came to Sheldon in 2014. By 2019, about 24% of the student body was coming to the museum.

As for acquisitions, Mason said, he built on the work of his predecessors Janice Driesbach and Jorge Daniel Veneciano. He added a significant number of major works that brought in artists not previously represented or that added depth to the existing collection by, for example, purchasing a Stuart Davis print that matches the museum’s Davis painting.

Those major acquisitions include: Elizabeth Murray’s three-dimensional 1991 wall piece “Wishing for the Farm,” a Helen Frankenthaler print “Tales of Genji,” Robert Rauschenberg’s silkscreen “Soviet/American Array,” and Richard Avedon’s photograph “Danny Lane, Fourteen Year Old, Christine Coil, Seventeen Year Old, Calhan, Colorado, 7/31/81,” which Mason called “a dream for me.”

Many of the acquisitions were of works by Black artists, continuing a Veneciano effort.

Those works include: a pair of 1956 Gordon Parks color photographs, “Big Bertha,” a suite of Michael Ray Charles prints, Hank Willis Thomas’ photograph “Priceless #1” and two major paintings: Robert Colescott’s 1987 acrylic “Knowledge of the Past is the Key to the Future: The Other Washingtons” and Stanley Whitney’s 2015 “Red.”

“Between Daniel’s tenure and my tenure, we moved the dial forward quite a lot in terms of making the collection much more diverse,” Mason said.

Acquisitions are challenging for a small museum like Sheldon, which has a limited budget for purchasing art in a market where major works often sell for six or seven figures.

“I don’t know that we have the funds today to be able to go after a Stanley Whitney,” Mason said. “But I feel the same way about, you know, the Peter Saul “Abstract Expressionist Still Life.” We just wouldn’t have the resources today.”

So, Mason said, he had to be both strategic in what he attempted to acquire and, hopefully, a bit ahead of the market.

“Stanley Whitney was a known quantity, if you were a painter,” Mason said. “He just hadn’t broken out in terms of the market. So that acquisition, while expensive, was not outside our price point. The Joyce Pensato (“Mr. Motomickey”) is another example. She was a very known quantity if you were in the art world, but primarily in places like New York. We just happened to be there at the right time.

“Sometimes it’s hard to think about always being nothing but strategic,” Mason added. “You have to include being lucky as part of your strategy. For me, that’s what I think some of these acquisitions were about – being lucky. Being there at the right time.”

As for the stewardship of Philip Johnson’s temple of high modernism under Mason, LED lighting was installed throughout the building as were new security cameras. The basement was reconfigured, and dozens of minor improvements were made throughout the building. But according to Mason, what is most important is what didn’t happen.

“Maybe the best thing that ever happened is that there was never an attempt to add a wing to that building, that it just bloomed where it was planted,” he said. “It has its limitations. But I think, today, I like those limitations … If we had a cube out in the parking lot, we could show a lot more of the collection. Yeah, that’s true. But I think it’s the right size and it’s made us be flexible enough and also innovative. So I think it just makes us have to think a little harder when you’re in a historic building like that.”

Finally, Mason said, his fundraising efforts have put Sheldon on more secure financial ground than it had been on a decade ago.

“I try not to toot my own horn too much, but I have to admit that we raised a lot of money during my tenure,” Mason said. “ I mean, we named six of the galleries during the nine years I’ve been here, and I’m really proud of that. The community, all people who live in Lincoln — they really stepped up and made life-changing gifts to the museum, which means that we are on a much more solid financial footing, and I think that’s really a big deal.”

Having accomplished his goals and left his mark on the museum, Mason said the time was right for him to turn Sheldon over to Susan Longhenry, who will become the museum’s sixth director on Aug. 15.

“I think all of us have a few things that we’re able to do, and I know what I’m capable of, and I feel like I was able to do those things,” he said. “And if you’ve done them, then I think you’re just marking time after that.

“Susan Longhenry, who’s coming in, she’ll have a completely different vision that will take the museum to a different place than I took it,” Mason continued. “Daniel took it in another direction and so did Jan (Dreisbach), so did George (Neubert). That’s the beauty of a museum this size – the director, for better or for worse, really has an imprint on the content and how it comports itself, if they stay at least three years.”