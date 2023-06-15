More than 450 people, along with hundreds of canine companions, attended the Tails & Trails Pet Festival May 21 at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery near Palmyra, raising over $67,000 for the Capital Humane Society.

“Our goal for the event was $50,000, and the public came out to help us well exceed our goal. There were over 165 day-of registrations,” said Matt Madcharo, CHS executive director. “This is the most-raised and most-attended Tails & Trails Pet Festival in the Capital Humane Society’s history.”

Tails & Trails included activities for canines like bobbing for tennis balls and a peanut butter licking contest. And there were activities for people, too, including yard games, face painting, caricatures, a bounce house, vendors in the “flea-less” market, raffle prizes and demonstrations by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club.

As part of this year’s event, CHS had a pet photo contest, and Enzo, a black Lab mix, won with over 3,100 votes. As a result, Enzo will be featured on the labels of a limited release wine next year from Glacial Till. The photo contest raised over $17,000 for CHS with 238 pets entered.

“The funds raised at the Tails & Trails event will help the Capital Humane Society care for the more than 6,500 pets that will come to the shelter this year and prepare pets for the adoption program,” Madcharo said. “They will also help support programs like the Low-Cost Feline Spay/Neuter Program, Foster Care Program and the Pawsitive Impact Project.”

Next year’s Tails & Trails Pet Festival at Glacial Till has already been planned for Saturday, May 18, 2024.